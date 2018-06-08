They won the Stanley Cup!!!!!! Go CAPS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Did you see that game?!?!!?!??!?!?!?!?! I can hardly dictate this to Siri. Seriously, I’m a little verklempt. It’s been a long night. He and The Girl and me have been partying like The Caps never won that cup before.

Oh wait. THEY HAVEN’T!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I mean, I haven’t been on the planet as long as Frisco’s dad (who has?), but for someone who grew up in the D.C. area – and he did – this is a pretty monumental deal. I think he was crying, but I can’t be sure.

Mayors renamed towns (well, ours). Parents cashed in their kids’ 529s and flew to Vegas. I got to spend the evening on the town green eating stolen leftover pizza and She even put on a red sweatshirt and dished out a pulled pork picnic to everyone except me.

Of course, if you ask Her what She thinks about it, She’ll tell you that it means She doesn’t have to endure two more games of hockey or pay for extra channels on the cable as of tomorrow morning, but I know the truth. I saw Her sit up and pay attention at the end. Thanks to Snoop Dogg She knows more than She’s telling – like what that blue line is for. And She’s still wearing that sweatshirt and it’s like midnight already.

After all, we live in ‘Capitalsville’ now. It’s official – they even had that weird mascot out here. So I think it’s like a new law or something that you have to be a Caps fan if you want to live here. And She’s a total rule follower, so that’s gonna bite Her in the butt.

Bet She sleeps in that sweatshirt.



