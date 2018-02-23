Facebook

New Season: New Site Hosting!

 

Please bear with us in the days ahead as we transfer to a new site hosting company with improved performance, security and features.  We’ll no longer have to ‘redirect you’ through a second party firewall and hopefully I won’t have to spend any more precious gardening time screaming at the computer.  For subscribers, you may see a few posts come through that you’ve already seen as we play catch up (in fact you may be bombarded) but hey, that’s what delete is for.

To a better experience for all of us and less swearing from one person in particular,

2018-02-23T21:14:15+00:00 By |

About the Author:

Marianne is the mother of two, wife of one and the voice of The Small Town Gardener. She gardens and writes from her home in the scenic (and exceptionally convenient) heart of Virginia's wine country.

Leave a Reply