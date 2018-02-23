New Season: New Site Hosting!

Please bear with us in the days ahead as we transfer to a new site hosting company with improved performance, security and features. We’ll no longer have to ‘redirect you’ through a second party firewall and hopefully I won’t have to spend any more precious gardening time screaming at the computer. For subscribers, you may see a few posts come through that you’ve already seen as we play catch up (in fact you may be bombarded) but hey, that’s what delete is for.

To a better experience for all of us and less swearing from one person in particular,