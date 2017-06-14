Welcome to the award-winning Small Town Gardener® –
a collection of columns filled with humor and gentle gardening advice.
Conversations in the Garden®
The Beauty and Balance of a Small Garden
As is usual at this time of year, I am touring other people’s gardens one day only to spend the next 48 hours in mine, rethinking [...]
Falling behind on the planting schedule?
By this point in your seed starting efforts, you are most likely aware of what is working and what is not. Perhaps you have [...]
You Can Leave Your Hat On
Very few of us can honestly say we look better naked. Fabric is a true and loyal friend, and that bond grows ever stronger as we [...]
Work or Pleasure? Well, that’s complicated.
Last week, an audience member at a lecture asked me how I take time to enjoy my garden. She liked to sit down, she said, and [...]
Don’t Break Your Back at The Beginning
We launch right in, don’t we? Even before the stores have had a chance to discretely remove the de-icing supplies and replace them with citronella buckets, [...]
Mixing It Up: Flowers, Foliage and Vegetables
Taking a friend home the other day, we briefly stopped at my house first. From the windows of the car I stared at the new growth [...]
The Redbuds are Coming! The Redbuds are Coming!
This morning I spent two precious hours as a machete-wielding rock climber cutting back vines and brambles. This is not an unusual occupation when you live [...]
Passion & pain. Perspective & purpose.
That’s what gardening brings to our lives – a sense of connection to the world around us. And that’s what this site is all about […]
Gardening in the Mid-Atlantic?
June’s Garden
As I type this, we are being gifted with a perfect June day. Low humidity, cool breeze, warm temperatures...all of the things over which we [...]
The 2017 PHS Flower Show – “Holland” is So Much More Than Bulbs
Choosing a theme like “Holland: Flowering the World” gives the Philadelphia Flower Show a great opportunity to surprise and delight the public. After all, attendees already [...]
PPA names Asclepias tuberosa 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year
Though I annually make fun of the design and fashion addicts that sit in rapt attention waiting for Pantone to release their “Color of the Year” [...]